ASI Sustains Upward Rally by 1.29% w/w as Economic Output Improves Further by 2.51% in Q2..

In a consecutive two-week period, the benchmark index has demonstrated a consistent upward trajectory, registering a 1.29% increase week-on-week and culminating at a closing figure of 65,558.91 points.

This bullish momentum has been primarily attributed to heightened buying activities and strategic positioning within the consumer goods and insurance services equitie s.

The resurgence of positive market sentiment can be attributed to market participants assimilating the recently published unemployment rate of 4.10% and Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) data, which revealed a growth rate of 2.51%.

These indicators are being closely evaluated for their potential impact on the broader spectrum of market instruments.

As a result of this encouraging momentum, the total market capitalization of listed equities also experienced a concurrent uptick of 1.29% week-on-week, reaching a noteworthy N35.88 trillion

compared to the preceding week’s value of N35.42 trillion.

This ascent has translated into a substantial profit increment of N458.6 billion for investors.

It’s noteworthy, however, that the year-to-date return of the All-Share Index (ASI) remains an impressive 27.92%, underscoring the Nigerian market’s commendable resilience in the face of prevailing global uncertainties.

A sector-wise analysis reveals that the Consumer Goods and Insurance Services sectors have been particularly pronounced gainers, showcasing respe ctive weekon-week increments of 11.58% and 1.22%. Key market players such as TRANSCORP, DANGSUGAR, and CORNERST have significantly contributed to these sectoral gains.

Conversely, the Banking, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Goods sectors have

encountered declines of 3.57%, 2.40%, and 0.04% correspondingly.

This dip can be attributed to cautious investor sentiments

and divestments observed in select mid and high-cap stocks such as FBNH, JAIZBANK, CONOIL, and ETERNA.

These strategic moves reflect investors’ meticulous evaluation of the intricate interplay between market dynamics and prevailing economic

conditions.

Trading activity throughout the week has been characterized by heightened volumes and a mixed undertone. The weekly tally

of deals registered a 5.72% increase, reaching a total of 31,163 deals.

Moreover, the average traded volume witnessed a robust surge of 7.30%, settling at 1.81 billion units.

On the contrary, the weekly average value displayed a marginal decline

of 0.37%, measuring N29.3 billion in contrast to the preceding week’s figure of N29.41 billion.

As the week came to a close, several stocks demonstrated noteworthy positive rallies, effectively bolstering market sentiment.

ABCTRANS led the charge with a remarkable surge of 42%, closely trailed by TRANSCORP at 39%, and DANGSUGAR at 36%.

These exceptional performances captured the discerning attention of astute investors.

Conversely, REDSTAREX faced a downturn of 17%, while JAIZBANK and FBNH experienced respective declines of 14% and 12% due to adverse price dynamics.

Looking ahead, the prevailing trend of buoyant sentiment is expected to persist, supported by the ongoing digestion of robust economic data spotlighting Nigeria’s commendable output performance and positive trajectory.

Nevertheless, the continued market response to elevated T-bill rates, juxtaposed with renewed interest in bargain opportunities and portfolio realignments, remains a focal point.

Meanwhile, we continue to advise investors on taking positions in stocks with sound fundamentals