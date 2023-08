August 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The first daughter of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, known as Adaora, got engaged to her man, Arinze.

She shared photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram on Friday night, August 25, 2023.

She wrote:

“Allow me to introduce you to the love of my life. ” (www.naija247news.com).