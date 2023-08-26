Menu
By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 26,2023.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima says Nigeria did not apply to become a member of of BRICS – the economic and political Bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Shettima speaking Friday, August 25, said;

“So far, we have not applied for the membership of BRICS. And it is majorly informed by the fact that my principal President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a true democrat that believes in consensus building,” he told Channels Television on the sideline of the BRICS Summit which was held in South Africa.

“There are so many variables that need to be taken into congnizance. We have to evaluate so many tendencies and issues that require engagements with the economic advisory council, the Federal Executive Council, and even the National Assembly before an informed decision towards joining the BRICS would be taken.”

Shettima is representing Nigeria at the summit.

The newly admitted countries would become full members from January 1.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

