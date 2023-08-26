Menu
48 hours post Prighozin's death, Putin enforces allegiance oath for Russian paramilitary.

Russian Paramilitary Fighters Required to Swear Oath to Flag

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on August 25, signed a presidential decree that mandates Russian paramilitary fighters to pledge an oath to the Russian flag. This decree, coming just two days after the reported death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, aims to establish the “spiritual and moral foundations for the defense of the Russian Federation.”

The decree applies to members of volunteer formations, often associated with mercenary groups, as well as groups assisting the armed forces’ tasks and territorial defense units. Fighters are expected to demonstrate loyalty to the Russian Federation, follow orders from their superiors, and fulfill their duties conscientiously.

This development follows Prigozhin’s leadership in a fatal rebellion against Moscow’s top officials two months prior. Addressing the future of the Wagner group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that “legally the Wagner private military group does not exist.”

