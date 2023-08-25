US pledges $9 million to aid natural disaster victims in the North-East.

The US government, via the US Agency for International Development, is granting $9 million in humanitarian aid to enhance disaster response in North-East Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a statement from the US embassy in Nigeria, these funds, channeled through the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration, will deliver crucial services like emergency shelter, water, sanitation, psychosocial support, and cash aid to populations impacted by floods from the ongoing rainy season in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.

Moreover, the assistance will extend to those affected by other natural disasters such as fires and climate-related shocks.

In 2022, Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in over a decade, affecting 4.4 million individuals, displacing 2.4 million, and causing over 600 deaths.

Last year, the US Government contributed $6 million to help flood-affected individuals, collaborating with various organizations to provide aid.

In light of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency’s 2023 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction that highlights flood-related risks for 4.2 million people due to earlier-than-normal rainfall onset, the new $9 million US aid will enhance community preparedness and support vulnerable populations in managing natural disaster impacts.

The USAID Mission Director, Dr. Anne Patterson, affirmed the US commitment to assisting Nigeria in addressing climate change and frequent natural disasters.

Notably, the US has provided more than $356 million in life-saving, multi-sector assistance to conflict and food insecurity-affected populations from 2021 to 2022.