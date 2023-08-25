Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Tonto Dikeh sad over Solidstar’s mental health

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has expressed her desire to reach out to the management or family of Solidstar following reports the singer is battling mental illness.

Naija247news recall that Joseph, a brother of Solidstar -born Joshua Iniyezo-, recently took to the singer’s official Instagram account to share a video shedding light on his current state.

He revealed that Solidstar has been grappling with critical health problems for an extended period, and the toll on his mental well-being has been a major factor behind his recent absence from the music scene.

Reacting via her Instastory, Tonto Dikeh said she wants to reach out to the Solidstar’s team.

She recounted how the singer helped her during her attempt at a musical career years ago.

She wrote:

“How can I get through to Solidstar’s management or family?

“That’s my street blood mehn. Dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically. Na me no just hear word!

[He] Never charged a penny, never get a gift, not even a hug. Such a selfless human.

“I’m hurting that he has strong men and he is still outside. O wrong.”(www.naija247news.com). 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“My legendary status will never go away” – 2baba
Next article
Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.1% in first quarter of 2023 — NBS
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira appreciates by 0.22% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira regained strength against the...

Fuel marketers push for fresh price hike as Naira crumbles to 920/$

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 25,2023. As the value of the Naira against the...

NEXIM Bank pledges funding support to boost export

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has pledged...

Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.1% in first quarter of 2023 — NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira appreciates by 0.22% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira regained strength against the...

Fuel marketers push for fresh price hike as Naira crumbles to 920/$

Oil Markets 0
August 25,2023. As the value of the Naira against the...

NEXIM Bank pledges funding support to boost export

Companies & Markets 0
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has pledged...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights