Tonto Dikeh sad over Solidstar’s mental health

August 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has expressed her desire to reach out to the management or family of Solidstar following reports the singer is battling mental illness.

Naija247news recall that Joseph, a brother of Solidstar -born Joshua Iniyezo-, recently took to the singer’s official Instagram account to share a video shedding light on his current state.

He revealed that Solidstar has been grappling with critical health problems for an extended period, and the toll on his mental well-being has been a major factor behind his recent absence from the music scene.

Reacting via her Instastory, Tonto Dikeh said she wants to reach out to the Solidstar’s team.

She recounted how the singer helped her during her attempt at a musical career years ago.

She wrote:

“How can I get through to Solidstar’s management or family?

“That’s my street blood mehn. Dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically. Na me no just hear word!

[He] Never charged a penny, never get a gift, not even a hug. Such a selfless human.

“I’m hurting that he has strong men and he is still outside. O wrong.”(www.naija247news.com).