Politics & Govt News

The time for politics and politicking is over – FG replies Obaseki

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 25,2023.

Mohammed Idris, minister of information and national orientation has reacted to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s claim that President Bola Tinubu does not have any plan to cushion effect of subsidy removal.

Reacting to the claim, the minister said the government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu is working to make the country prosperous.

Idris also accused Obaseki of playing “cheap politics” even though the time for that is over. He said;

The federal government understands the current difficulties Nigerians are facing and is working very hard with the states and local governments to bring succour to our people.

“President Tinubu is guiding our country through very challenging times. We are supremely confident that we will soon turn the corner into a prosperous future.

“What is required at this time is for leaders at all levels to cooperatively bind together to make life better for Nigerians, not to play cheap politics that serves no better purpose.

“As President Tinubu has admonished, the time for politics and politicking is over. Rather than delving into narratives which do not provide the complete picture, the focus should be on how the Edo state government will be using available resources to drive impactful projects that genuinely uplift the people of Edo State.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

