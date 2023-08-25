Menu
Telecom operators consider price review, says current data, call tariffs rate unsustainable

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Telecom companies have raised concerns about the sustainability of current call, data, and telecommunication service prices, attributing the issue to rising energy costs, forex access challenges, and other market realities.

Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria, addressed this during his speech at the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo. Adebayo emphasized the need for a difficult but necessary conversation to revise prices to ensure continued quality communication services in the country.

He urged allowing market forces to determine pricing, as the current rates are unsustainable and have led to selling below cost. The telecoms industry seeks price adjustments due to increased operational costs from diesel price hikes and currency devaluation.

Adebayo also stressed the importance of preventing political influence on the sector and ensuring NCC’s independence for its success.

In another context, Prof. Umar Danbatta, represented by Ubale Maska, highlighted the sector’s value and revenue generation from 3.5GHz Spectrum band licenses for 5G deployment.

He emphasized embracing indigenous content and value creation to maintain service quality and avoid inevitable tariff increases. The local SIM card industry’s worth has risen to N55bn following the ban on foreign SIM cards.

