Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Salesman, 37, faces alleged N27.8m fraud charge

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sango-Ota (Ogun), Aug. 25, 2023 .

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A 37-year-old salesman, Okusaga Isiaka, was on Friday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly defrauding his employee of N27.8 million.

The Police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided, with fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 15 at about 12.00 p.m. at Shaah Industries Ltd.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant, being a salesman, collected N27.8 million from his employee and refused to remit the money to the company’s account.

“The defendant converted the said money to personal use instead of paying the money into his company’s account,” he said.

He said the offence contravened Section 383(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr O. O. Okiki, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Okiki ordered that the sureties must reside with the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 9 for further hearing. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How APC Govt Spent Over N17 Billion to Renovate Aso Rock in 9 Months
Next article
Bandits release 56 kidnapped victims after six months in captivity in Niger State
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits release 56 kidnapped victims after six months in captivity in Niger State

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have released the remaining 56...

How APC Govt Spent Over N17 Billion to Renovate Aso Rock in 9 Months

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 25,2023. Recent developments regarding Aso Rock renovations have raised...

Reps demand payment slips from NFF over bonus paid to Super Falcons at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 25,2023. Blessing Onu, the Chairperson of the House of...

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun set to join Monaco in £40m deal

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 25,2023. Monaco are closing in on a £40million swoop...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits release 56 kidnapped victims after six months in captivity in Niger State

Nigeria Security News 0
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have released the remaining 56...

How APC Govt Spent Over N17 Billion to Renovate Aso Rock in 9 Months

Politics & Govt News 0
August 25,2023. Recent developments regarding Aso Rock renovations have raised...

Reps demand payment slips from NFF over bonus paid to Super Falcons at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France

Super Falcons 0
August 25,2023. Blessing Onu, the Chairperson of the House of...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights