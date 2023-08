President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has Directed the Immediate Resolution of Disagreements with UAE on Emirate Airline, Visa Issuance.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He emphasized that he stands prepared to “personally’’ intervene in the diplomatic situation in UAE.

He said this to the Ambassador Designate while receiving his Letter of Credence at the State House, Abuja today August 24

Special adviser to President Tinubu on New Media, Dipo Okusegun, disclosed this on Twitter.