Nigeria’s Amusan qualifies for World Athletics Championship 100m final

World champion, Tobi Amusan, qualified for the final of the 100-meter Hurdle at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest on Wednesday.

The Nigerian athlete won the second semifinal with a time of 12.56 seconds to qualify for the final billed for Thursday evening.

Despite a slow start, the world hurdles record holder recovered in time, clocking 12.56s to finish ahead of Jamaican Achkara Nungent’s 12.60 seconds and Dutch Nadine Visser’s 12.62 seconds.