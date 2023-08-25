Menu
Nigeria’s Amusan qualifies for World Athletics Championship 100m final

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

World champion, Tobi Amusan, qualified for the final of the 100-meter Hurdle at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest on Wednesday.

The Nigerian athlete won the second semifinal with a time of 12.56 seconds to qualify for the final billed for Thursday evening.

Despite a slow start, the world hurdles record holder recovered in time, clocking 12.56s to finish ahead of Jamaican Achkara Nungent’s 12.60 seconds and Dutch Nadine Visser’s 12.62 seconds.

