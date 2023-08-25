Nigeria To Take Delivery Of 18 Attack Helicopters – Air Chief

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, announced that the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) is set to receive 18 attack helicopters, as he toured NAF 115 Special Operations Group (SOG) units in Port Harcourt.

He revealed that the US will contribute 12 attack helicopters, while Turkey will provide an additional six helicopters by September.

The Federal Government’s approval for acquiring 12 AH1 Zulu Cobra and six T129 helicopters from the United States and Turkey respectively has bolstered NAF’s capabilities.

The initial two T129 helicopters are expected to be operational in September, enhancing their effectiveness.

Abubakar acknowledged the recent loss of the MI 171 helicopter but expressed optimism about the upcoming aircraft acquisitions.

During his visit, he offered condolences to the families affected by the helicopter crash in Niger on August 14.

Abubakar assured support for Operation Delta Safe and emphasized efforts to prevent military aircraft crashes, including the establishment of an air crash investigation board.

He also highlighted collaborative operations to combat illegal refineries and crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, resulting in site destruction and vessel seizures.