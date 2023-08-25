Naira appreciates by 0.22% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

August 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira regained strength against the US Dollar for the first time this week at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (forex) market.

The local currency gained 0.22 per cent or N1.73 against the American Dollar to close at N771.69/$1 compared with the previous day’s N773.42/$1.

There was a significant increase in the value of FX transactions, as it closed with a turnover of $121.60 million compared with the $45.34 million a day earlier, representing an increase of 168.4 per cent or $76.35 million.(www.naija247news.com).