NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates by 0.22% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira regained strength against the US Dollar for the first time this week at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (forex) market.

The local currency gained 0.22 per cent or N1.73 against the American Dollar to close at N771.69/$1 compared with the previous day’s N773.42/$1.

There was a significant increase in the value of FX transactions, as it closed with a turnover of $121.60 million compared with the $45.34 million a day earlier, representing an increase of 168.4 per cent or $76.35 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

