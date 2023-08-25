Menu
“My legendary status will never go away” – 2baba

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has said the new generation of singers don’t owe him recognition as a legend.

The African Queen crooner stated this while appearing in the latest episode of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by Adesope Olajide, aka Shopsydoo.

He said he appreciates when they do pay him tribute in recognition of his legendary status, but it is not mandatory for them to.

He said:

“Nobody owes me anything. For me, it [my legendary status] is there. It’s never going to go away. It doesn’t reduce who I’m if young artistes don’t recognise my legendary status.

“The only thing is, definitely, I appreciate it when people recognise [my legendary status]. There’s nobody that won’t appreciate that. I appreciate when people recognise but I don’t take it too personal when they don’t. That one na the person ignorance.

“Nobody owes person anything because everybody that comes, they are going to tell their own stories. They are not going to start telling my own story. Every artist that comes up now, even if they get inspiration from me or anybody, they are going to use it to elevate themselves. And that is their own stories. (www.naija247news.com).

