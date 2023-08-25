Menu
I’ll speak with manufacturers on reducing cement prices — Umahi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 25,2023.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has said that he will be holding a meeting with cement manufacturers over reducing the price of their products.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, August 24, Umahi said contractors have complained over the high cost of cement in the country and made claims that importing the product would be cheaper.

He said;

“I’m going to be running figures with them (cement manufacturers) to check the cost of cement if we import it and the cost they are giving us here.

“A lot of contractors have complained that it is cheaper to import, but we are not allowed to import cement because we have to help the cement industries, but they also have to be reasonable with us if we are going to be patronising them.

“There is a need to use concrete technology. It’s going to make our roads last for a minimum of 50 years.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

