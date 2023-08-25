I’ll speak with manufacturers on reducing cement prices — Umahi

August 25,2023.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has said that he will be holding a meeting with cement manufacturers over reducing the price of their products.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, August 24, Umahi said contractors have complained over the high cost of cement in the country and made claims that importing the product would be cheaper.

He said;

“I’m going to be running figures with them (cement manufacturers) to check the cost of cement if we import it and the cost they are giving us here.

“A lot of contractors have complained that it is cheaper to import, but we are not allowed to import cement because we have to help the cement industries, but they also have to be reasonable with us if we are going to be patronising them.

“There is a need to use concrete technology. It’s going to make our roads last for a minimum of 50 years.”(www.naija247news.com)