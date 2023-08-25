How APC Govt Spent Over N17 Billion to Renovate Aso Rock in 9 Months

August 25,2023.

Recent developments regarding Aso Rock renovations have raised eyebrows and sparked public interest.

Julius Berger, the renowned construction company, is now seeking payment for a substantial project conducted at Aso Rock, spanning from September 2022 to June 2023, amounting to an impressive ₦13,969,262,220.74.

This substantial sum, totaling thirteen billion, nine hundred and sixty-nine million, two hundred and sixty-nine thousand, two hundred and twenty naira, seventy-four kobo, has come under scrutiny. However, what adds intrigue to this situation is a revelation by investigative journalist @pidomnigeria.

According to their findings, there appear to be no new structures constructed within the Aso Rock villa during this period, nor did the construction company undertake any significant villa extension project during the Buhari administration.

As the nation transitions under President Tinubu’s leadership, another twist in the narrative emerges. A Nigerian company, Trucrete Solutions Limited, has put forward a request to the federal government, demanding a sum of ₦3,743,396,514.99.

This substantial amount, equating to three billion, seven hundred and forty-three million, three hundred and ninety-six thousand, five hundred and fourteen naira, ninety-nine kobo, is claimed to be compensation for unfinished interior renovations at Aso Rock.

This renovation work had initially been awarded to Julius Berger at the substantial cost of ₦13.9 billion. These developments prompt questions and intrigue surrounding the management and allocation of funds for Aso Rock renovations, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in government contracts and expenditures.(www.naija247news.com)