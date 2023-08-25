Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

How APC Govt Spent Over N17 Billion to Renovate Aso Rock in 9 Months

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 25,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Recent developments regarding Aso Rock renovations have raised eyebrows and sparked public interest.

Julius Berger, the renowned construction company, is now seeking payment for a substantial project conducted at Aso Rock, spanning from September 2022 to June 2023, amounting to an impressive ₦13,969,262,220.74.

This substantial sum, totaling thirteen billion, nine hundred and sixty-nine million, two hundred and sixty-nine thousand, two hundred and twenty naira, seventy-four kobo, has come under scrutiny. However, what adds intrigue to this situation is a revelation by investigative journalist @pidomnigeria.

According to their findings, there appear to be no new structures constructed within the Aso Rock villa during this period, nor did the construction company undertake any significant villa extension project during the Buhari administration.

As the nation transitions under President Tinubu’s leadership, another twist in the narrative emerges. A Nigerian company, Trucrete Solutions Limited, has put forward a request to the federal government, demanding a sum of ₦3,743,396,514.99.

This substantial amount, equating to three billion, seven hundred and forty-three million, three hundred and ninety-six thousand, five hundred and fourteen naira, ninety-nine kobo, is claimed to be compensation for unfinished interior renovations at Aso Rock.

This renovation work had initially been awarded to Julius Berger at the substantial cost of ₦13.9 billion. These developments prompt questions and intrigue surrounding the management and allocation of funds for Aso Rock renovations, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in government contracts and expenditures.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Reps demand payment slips from NFF over bonus paid to Super Falcons at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France
Next article
Salesman, 37, faces alleged N27.8m fraud charge
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits release 56 kidnapped victims after six months in captivity in Niger State

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have released the remaining 56...

Salesman, 37, faces alleged N27.8m fraud charge

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sango-Ota (Ogun), Aug. 25, 2023 . A 37-year-old salesman, Okusaga...

Reps demand payment slips from NFF over bonus paid to Super Falcons at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 25,2023. Blessing Onu, the Chairperson of the House of...

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun set to join Monaco in £40m deal

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 25,2023. Monaco are closing in on a £40million swoop...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits release 56 kidnapped victims after six months in captivity in Niger State

Nigeria Security News 0
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have released the remaining 56...

Salesman, 37, faces alleged N27.8m fraud charge

Law and Order 0
Sango-Ota (Ogun), Aug. 25, 2023 . A 37-year-old salesman, Okusaga...

Reps demand payment slips from NFF over bonus paid to Super Falcons at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France

Super Falcons 0
August 25,2023. Blessing Onu, the Chairperson of the House of...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights