Politics & Govt News

Era of using propaganda to promote government policies are over – Information Minister

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 25,2023.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, has said the era of using propaganda to promote government policies and programmes is over.

Idris who spoke at the annual general meeting/conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on Thursday, August 24, said his tenure would ensure that it provides credible information to Nigerians at all times and boldly acknowledges mistakes when made.

He also said his administration would engender a new approach based on truth, mutual respect and empathy needed to close the gap between government and the people.Idris said;

“Being a minister will not change anything. My doors are open. My brothers are my brothers; my colleagues are still my colleagues. If the minister fails, the NIPR has failed.”(www.naija247news.com)

