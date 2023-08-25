Menu
Chairman of NOVA Merchant Bank Loses Son

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 25, 2023.

The son of Chairman of NOVA Merchant Bank, Emeka Oduoza, has passed on at the age of 27.

The  promising investment banker, died at the weekend in New York, United States.

Emeka Oduoza, born in New York, spent his life cultivating relationships, pursuing passions, and leaving a lasting mark on those fortunate enough to have known him.

Emeka was a reputable and valued member of Blackstone, one of the largest financial institutions in the world. The young Oduoza was renowned for his excellence, dedication, and impact within the financial landscape in the States, until his death.

Emeka’s career has been marked by consistent dedication to his craft, a vision for growth, and an unwavering commitment to the principles that underscore the world of finance.

Blackstone said in a statement:

“Emeka was not only a beloved family member and friend, but he was also a distinguished member of the Blackstone community. His exceptional skills and commitment to his work as a Blackstone member made him a valued and respected colleague. He approached his responsibilities with unwavering dedication and a deep sense of integrity, leaving an indelible impression on all who had the privilege of working with him”.

The statement further reads;

“Beyond his professional achievements, Emeka had a passion for life that was infectious. He had an insatiable curiosity and a thirst for knowledge, which led him to explore the world and engage in meaningful conversations with people from all walks of life. His ability to connect with others on a genuine level made him a true friend to many,”

The young Emeka’s legacy is a testament to his character and the impact he had on those around him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and a commitment to excellence.

Emeka is survived by his parents, Jumai and Phillips Oduoza, his brother, Uzoma, nephew, sister in law, numerous uncles, aunties and cousins.

He will be buried on September 5 in Los Angeles, California, United States.(www.naija247news.com).

