Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

”Burna Boy biggest artiste in the world” – Rapper Joe Budden

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American rapper and media personality, Joe Budden has named Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy as the “biggest artiste in the world.”

He said he recognises Burna Boy’s status as a global music force but doesn’t appreciate him transferring the ownership of Jamaica-based artist, Byron Messia’s hit song ‘Talibans’ to himself after he was featured in the remix.

Joe Budden said even when Kenye West did something similar some years back, he was “vehemently against it.”

He stated this in a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden Network.

He said:

“I’m never a fan of people transferring ownership of already existing songs to themselves after being featured in the remix.

“To the biggest artiste in the world [Burna Boy]. Yeah, I’m not a fan of when that happens. If you made the hit, go work it. If Burna Boy is on it, that should be yours now. But I don’t know the business he [Byron Messia] and Burna Boy did.

“I never remember that going right for somebody. Designer and Kenye [West], I was vehemently against it.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oil set for 2nd weekly fall on firm dollar as supply worries ebb
Next article
Nigeria’s Tinubu directs immediate resolution of disagreements with UAE on Emirate Airline, visa issuance
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira appreciates by 0.22% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira regained strength against the...

Fuel marketers push for fresh price hike as Naira crumbles to 920/$

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 25,2023. As the value of the Naira against the...

NEXIM Bank pledges funding support to boost export

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has pledged...

Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.1% in first quarter of 2023 — NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira appreciates by 0.22% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira regained strength against the...

Fuel marketers push for fresh price hike as Naira crumbles to 920/$

Oil Markets 0
August 25,2023. As the value of the Naira against the...

NEXIM Bank pledges funding support to boost export

Companies & Markets 0
August 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has pledged...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights