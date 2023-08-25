Bandits release 56 kidnapped victims after six months in captivity in Niger State

August 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have released the remaining 56 kidnapped victims of Kafin Koro and Kwagana wards in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Recall that on March 14, 2023, the terrorists had stormed Kaffin-Koro and the adjoining communities, kidnapping over 60 residents who are mostly farmers.

Some of the victims were later released after their families had paid ransom to the terrorists.

In June, the gunmen released a video threatening to kill the victims if their families failed to pay the requested ransom.

Confirming the development on Thursday, August 24, the coordinator of the Kaffin-Koro Axis Concerned Youth, Sabastine Maikarfi, said the victims were released on August 6.

According to him, the victims were released after ransom was paid.

Similarly, the coordinator of Justice, Development and Peace Commission, Catholic Diocese of Minna, Rev. Fr Bahago Dauda Musa, while confirming the release, said victims are in need of mental health support to recover from the trauma.

“My interactions with the victims of banditry in Niger State have not been a wonderful one; it has been a traumatic one. These victims had gone through a lot of trauma; so many of them were kidnapped, or loved ones had been kidnapped,” he said.

“So, so many of them who had returned from the hands of bandits after weeks or months in captivity are now battling with post-traumatic disorder and that is seriously affecting their mental health.”

He appealed to the state government and experts to assist in rendering mental health support to the abductees to enable them to recover from the post-abduction traumatic disorder. (www.naija247news.com).