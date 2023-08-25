Menu
Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun set to join Monaco in £40m deal

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 25,2023.

Monaco are closing in on a £40million swoop for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The USA international is only considering a move to the French club despite interest from other Premier League clubs.

Mail Sport reported on Wednesday that the Gunners were in talks with the Ligue 1 club amid an expectation that a formal offer would be made by the end of the week.

According to the report, a deal has progressed significantly in the last 24 hours with an agreement now virtually sealed.

The striker, who spent last a successful loan spell in Reims last season, has been training away from the first team after being deemed surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta. And he is now set for the Emirates exit door.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

