Law and Order

Woman Arraigned For Posting Threat Messages On WhatsApp

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 24,2023.

A 35-year-old woman identified as Chinose Esiaka, has been dragged before Lagos Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ikoyi Custodial Center, for allegedly threatening to kill and kidnap three minors who are between the ages of three and nine.

Esiaka is facing four counts of threat to kill, publication of pictures of the complainant, reproduction of rumour and threat to kidnap preferred against her by the police. During her arraignment in court, the police prosecutor, Inspector Friday Mameh, told the court that Esiaka committed the offences sometime in 2022 and between January and March 2023.

Mameh said using her phone number in a WhatsApp group known as Rackward Lagos Chapter, Esiaka wrote a threat to kill one Frank Ewuzie. The prosecutor also told the court that the defendant, in the WhatsApp group, used her phone to publish and offer to the public the pictorial representation of Ewuzie in a manner likely to provoke and cause a breach of peace.

“Esiaka sometimes between 2022 and March 2023, via your phone number in the public WhatsApp group, Rackward Lagos Chapter, did publish or reproduce statement, rumour or report against one Ewuzie which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such publications are false” he said.

Mameh further told the court that the defendant in the public WhatsApp group published her intention and plans to kidnap three children who are between three and nine years old, being children of the complainant, Ewuzie.

According to the prosecutor the offences committed contravened Sections 230, 231, 57, 39 (1) and 21 (1) (4) and (5) of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

The Magistrate dismissed Eriaka’s plea and ordered that she should be remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre pending the DPP’s advice. She then adjourned the case till September 29, 2023, for DPP’s advice.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Ban on importation of SIM cards rakes over N55bn for local manufacturers- NCC
Next article
Roads Constructed Under my supervision Will Last 50 years – Umahi
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

