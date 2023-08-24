Menu
Politics & Govt News

Wike Bans Street Trading An FCT, Accuses Corn Sellers And Street Hawkers Of Fuelling Crime

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 24,2023.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has banned street trading within Abuja.

Wike who issued the ban while addressing the leadership teams of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), said it became necessary because corn sellers and street hawkers contribute to the insecurity and criminal activities in the nation’s capital.He said;

“The important thing we must do is to ensure that Abuja is back to what it ought to be. I moved around Abuja and found out there is total darkness in most of the places. What we need to do is to ensure light comes back as soon as possible.

“If you are in charge of sanitation, will call you at any time of the day. We shouldn’t allow motor parks all over the place. Something must be done as soon as possible. If you cannot meet up my standard, say it now so that we can change you.

Street trading is prohibited. People selling corn will drop their waste indiscriminately and these are the things that cause insecurity. Criminals come to buy and use the opportunity to spy and give information to criminals. It is imperative we clear street hawkers.

“Development control is a serious crisis area, we have to stop. Why are there illegal structures and shanties everywhere? We will demolish any illegal structures. No matter how highly placed, the structure will come down.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

