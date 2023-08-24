Unknown Gunmen kidnap Osun traditional chief and five others

According to a report from Naija247news, gunmen have abducted Mrs. Grace Adepoju (Iyalode of Oyan land), a female traditional chief, and five others in Aworo, a community on the border of Osun and Kwara States.

SP Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin, spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, confirmed the incident on August 23, 2023.

Mrs. Adepoju has been rescued, and two individuals believed to be kidnapper informants have been apprehended.

The police clarified that the incident occurred in Aworo village near Agbamu town in Kwara State.

Mrs. Adepoju and four others were attacked while returning from a business transaction, and after a pursuit by law enforcement and local groups, she was rescued around 3:00 am on August 22, 2023.

The police team also apprehended two suspected informants to the kidnappers from Kwara State.