UNICEF restates commitment to poverty alleviation, pledges $270m to FG

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has restated its commitment to support humanitarian response and poverty alleviation in Nigeria with $270 million.

In a visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, led by the agency’s Country Representative, Christian Mundate, UNICEF assured the minister of technical support to build capacity of the ministry’s staff as well as support the development of a humanitarian response protocol for Nigeria to guide all humanitarian actors, as this will facilitate effective coordination.

UNICEF also pledged to support the establishment of a National Humanitarian Situation Room or Humanitarian Emergency Operation Centre to monitor, mitigate and prevent humanitarian emergencies and build resilience in the system. (www.naija247news.com).