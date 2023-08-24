Menu
Two Fatally Injured, 37 Rescued As Abuja Plaza Collapses

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A two-storey plaza located at Lagos street, Garki Village in the Garki District of the nation’s capital, Abuja has collapsed.

It was gathered that the building collapsed late Wednesday night amid heavy downpour.

So far, 37 people have been rescued, with two of them “fatally injured” injured, emergency officials said.

They said rescue operations had been slow over the night as there was no immediate access to an excavator and rescue efforts were purely manual.

Confirming the development, Director General of FCT Emergency Management Agency FEMA, Dr Abbas Idriss said 37 persons had so far been rescued at the scene of the collapsed structure.

He said the victims have been evacuated to various medical facilities in Abuja.

“Thirty Seven persons have so far been rescued and evacuated to hospital, others reportedly still trapped. Rescue team and others are on ground. Rescue operations on but slowly due to ongoing rain”. They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble”, he added.

The DG commended the efforts of all stakeholders working hard manually to rescue trapped persons, including members of the community.

He revealed that rescue mission continues while they await the arrival of equipment to enhance the operations. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

