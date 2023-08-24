Two Farm Workers Jailed For Stealing 404 Pieces Of Catfish Worth N606,000

August 24,2024.

Two farm workers identified as Adegoke Akinleye and Adediran Adewole have been sentenced to prison for stealing 404 pieces of catfish valued at N606,000 which belonged to their boss, Ibukun Sanusi.

The convicts who worked at a farm located at Ilewo, Abeokuta, were arraigned on two counts of felony and stealing. The charge read in part;

That you, Akinleye Adegoke, Adewole Adediran and others at large on January 24, 2023 at about 12noon at Abidelep Farm and Agro-Service Limited, Ilewo, Orile, Abeokuta in the magisterial district did conspire to commit felony and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 516(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State.

“That you, Akinleye Adegoke, Adewole Adediran and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid magisterial district did steal 404 pieces of catfish valued at N606,000 property of one Mrs Sanusi Ibukun and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 382(2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.”

The prosecutor, Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the offences committed on January 24, 2023, contravened Sections 516(1) and 382(2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.

Ruling on the case on Wednesday, August 23, Justice O.O. Odumosu of the Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Isabo Area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, sentenced the two men to six months in prison each for the first count and one-year imprisonment each for the second count.

Odumosu granted the convicts a fine option of 10,000 each for each jail term, provided they can pay back the N606,000 to the complainant.(www.naija247news.com)