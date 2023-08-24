Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Two Farm Workers Jailed For Stealing 404 Pieces Of Catfish Worth N606,000

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 24,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Two farm workers identified as Adegoke Akinleye and Adediran Adewole have been sentenced to prison for stealing 404 pieces of catfish valued at N606,000 which belonged to their boss, Ibukun Sanusi.

The convicts who worked at a farm located at Ilewo, Abeokuta, were arraigned on two counts of felony and stealing. The charge read in part;

That you, Akinleye Adegoke, Adewole Adediran and others at large on January 24, 2023 at about 12noon at Abidelep Farm and Agro-Service Limited, Ilewo, Orile, Abeokuta in the magisterial district did conspire to commit felony and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 516(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State.

“That you, Akinleye Adegoke, Adewole Adediran and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid magisterial district did steal 404 pieces of catfish valued at N606,000 property of one Mrs Sanusi Ibukun and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 382(2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.”

The prosecutor, Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the offences committed on January 24, 2023, contravened Sections 516(1) and 382(2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.

Ruling on the case on Wednesday, August 23, Justice O.O. Odumosu of the Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Isabo Area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, sentenced the two men to six months in prison each for the first count and one-year imprisonment each for the second count.

Odumosu granted the convicts a fine option of 10,000 each for each jail term, provided they can pay back the N606,000 to the complainant.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Army Accuses IPOB of Attacking Military Base In Imo
Next article
Wike Bans Street Trading An FCT, Accuses Corn Sellers And Street Hawkers Of Fuelling Crime
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ban on importation of SIM cards rakes over N55bn for local manufacturers- NCC

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has...

Wike Bans Street Trading An FCT, Accuses Corn Sellers And Street Hawkers Of Fuelling Crime

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 24,2023. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

Army Accuses IPOB of Attacking Military Base In Imo

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 24,2023. The Nigerian army has announced that it foiled...

Two Fatally Injured, 37 Rescued As Abuja Plaza Collapses

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A two-storey plaza located at Lagos...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ban on importation of SIM cards rakes over N55bn for local manufacturers- NCC

News 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has...

Wike Bans Street Trading An FCT, Accuses Corn Sellers And Street Hawkers Of Fuelling Crime

Politics & Govt News 0
August 24,2023. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

Army Accuses IPOB of Attacking Military Base In Imo

Politics & Govt News 0
August 24,2023. The Nigerian army has announced that it foiled...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights