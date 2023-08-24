Menu
Tinubu Persists, Sends Ulama to Niger for Talks with Coup Leaders

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

In his role as the Chairperson of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu remains committed to resolving the political deadlock in Niger Republic. Taking action, he has authorized a delegation of Islamic leaders (Ulama) to engage in further discussions with the country’s coup leaders. This decision emerged from a meeting on Thursday, where President Tinubu conferred with prominent clerics, including Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

The Ulama delegation had previously visited Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, two weeks ago for talks with the junta led by General Abdourahamane Tiani, following the coup on July 26, 2023, which ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. ECOWAS responded with sanctions on Niger, while considering the possibility of employing force against the coup plotters.

ECOWAS has already greenlit the deployment of a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger, simultaneously emphasizing diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis. Abdulsalami Abubakar, the ECOWAS envoy to Niger Republic and former Nigerian Head of State, is hopeful that diplomatic channels can lead to a solution after discussions with the coup leaders.

However, the junta’s proposal of a three-year transition back to civilian rule was rejected by ECOWAS. The African Union has also suspended Niger Republic due to the ongoing political turmoil. Notably, this marks the fourth coup in West Africa since 2020, following similar incidents in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali.

(Naija247news reports)

