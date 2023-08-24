Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu holds the Clerk of Chicago University Responsible for Certificate Error.

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The legal proceedings initiated by PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, requesting academic records from Chicago State University (CSU) regarding President Bola Tinubu, have taken a new turn.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lawyers representing President Tinubu have placed blame on an unidentified clerk of the 156-year-old institution for errors in Tinubu’s academic documents and certificate.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois had set a deadline of August 23 for Tinubu to respond formally on whether his records should be released to Atiku Abubakar.

In compliance, Tinubu’s lawyer stated that a university clerk had made errors in the dates, creating discrepancies in Tinubu’s recently-issued certificate. This claim was presented before Judge Jeffery Gilbert of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

Atiku had subpoenaed CSU to access Tinubu’s academic records, seeking clarity on controversies surrounding Tinubu’s educational claims. Disputes have arisen over the authenticity of documents Tinubu submitted to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a viral document suggesting a student named Bola Tinubu was admitted in the 1970s.

President Tinubu had discrepancies in his listed birth year and altered his educational background after inconsistencies were discovered. The documents sought by Atiku aim to clarify which early education credentials Tinubu submitted to CSU before university admission.

Atiku contends that Tinubu provided inconsistent claims in Nigeria and CSU.

Tinubu’s response, signed by his lawyers, Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Carmichael, stated that CSU’s response to the subpoena contained errors, including an incorrect graduation date and changes in diploma appearance due to a scrivener’s error and shifts in CSU’s leadership.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Akwa Ibom Governor Predicts Challenges for Wike in FCT
Next article
Crystal Palace is prepared to invest a substantial N10 billion in Iheanacho.
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Planned regrouping of PDP, NNPP and Labour by Jide Oluwajuyitan

Naija247news, New York -
Chief Bode George, one time PDP deputy national chairman...

BRICS leaders, including Obasanjo oppose dollars hegemony

Idowu Peters -
Developing and emerging economies of the BRICS group, including...

Crystal Palace is prepared to invest a substantial N10 billion in Iheanacho.

Emman Tochi -
Crystal Palace is poised to spend €12 million to...

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Predicts Challenges for Wike in FCT

Idowu Peters -
Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Obong Victor Attah, has expressed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Planned regrouping of PDP, NNPP and Labour by Jide Oluwajuyitan

Opinion 0
Chief Bode George, one time PDP deputy national chairman...

BRICS leaders, including Obasanjo oppose dollars hegemony

News Analysis 0
Developing and emerging economies of the BRICS group, including...

Crystal Palace is prepared to invest a substantial N10 billion in Iheanacho.

FootBall 0
Crystal Palace is poised to spend €12 million to...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights