Tinubu holds the Clerk of Chicago University Responsible for Certificate Error.

The legal proceedings initiated by PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, requesting academic records from Chicago State University (CSU) regarding President Bola Tinubu, have taken a new turn.

Lawyers representing President Tinubu have placed blame on an unidentified clerk of the 156-year-old institution for errors in Tinubu’s academic documents and certificate.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois had set a deadline of August 23 for Tinubu to respond formally on whether his records should be released to Atiku Abubakar.

In compliance, Tinubu’s lawyer stated that a university clerk had made errors in the dates, creating discrepancies in Tinubu’s recently-issued certificate. This claim was presented before Judge Jeffery Gilbert of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

Atiku had subpoenaed CSU to access Tinubu’s academic records, seeking clarity on controversies surrounding Tinubu’s educational claims. Disputes have arisen over the authenticity of documents Tinubu submitted to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a viral document suggesting a student named Bola Tinubu was admitted in the 1970s.

President Tinubu had discrepancies in his listed birth year and altered his educational background after inconsistencies were discovered. The documents sought by Atiku aim to clarify which early education credentials Tinubu submitted to CSU before university admission.

Atiku contends that Tinubu provided inconsistent claims in Nigeria and CSU.

Tinubu’s response, signed by his lawyers, Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Carmichael, stated that CSU’s response to the subpoena contained errors, including an incorrect graduation date and changes in diploma appearance due to a scrivener’s error and shifts in CSU’s leadership.