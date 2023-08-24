“Stop selling admission form to admission seekers’-JAMB orders tertiary institutions

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has ordered that higher institutions in Nigeria, including universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, stop selling part-time, distance learning and other alternative admission forms to admission seekers.

The higher institutions entrance examination board, in a tweet on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, stated that all admission into first degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma, and the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) either in full-time or part-time, distance learning, outreach, and sandwich, among others must now be processed through JAMB.

JAMB, in its tweet, maintains that no institution should advertise or sell “application forms” for admissions into the programmes.

“Institutions should advertise candidates to apply to them through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Duplication of application forms is not allowed,” the tweet read in part.

The umpire tertiary institution board and the three regulatory agencies, the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), will ensure that all tertiary institutions comply with this policy directive.

According to the statement, other professional regulatory agencies are also expected to play a role in sanitising the process.(www.naija247news.com).