“Stop putting the lives of young people at risk,It’s time to scrap NYSC’ – Kate Henshaw

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has reacted to the abduction of eight members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) along a highway in Zamfara State by suspected gunmen.

Naija247news earlier reported that the victims were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto state en route to Zamfara state for their one-year national service when the incident happened.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Press at the NYSC Headquarters, Eddy Megwa, said the abducted graduates were travelling at night to their designated orientation camp when they were kidnapped by gunmen.

She stated that the suspected bandits waylaid the vehicle of the victims on the outskirts of Zamfara, adding that the Director-General of the NYSC is in Zamfara to work with security agencies and secure their release.

It was also learned that three of the passengers in the bus escaped while the remaining eight were seized by the gunmen.

Reacting to the development, Kate Henshaw recalled the experiences of her NYSC in the Northern part of the country, saying it was memorable.

However, the actress said the safety of corp members are no longer guaranteed because they cannot travel within the country without any hindrance.

The movie star further called for the scrapping of NYSC, adding that security is a priority and needs to be sorted totally and not technically.

She tweeted, “When I served in the North,it was a very memorable experience. Travelling from Bauchi by road to the airport was safe & then flying to Lagos just with my NYSC ID card, which also got me rebate on my ticket.

“It’s time to SCRAP this idea since corpers can’t travel within this country without LET OR HINDRANCE! Stop putting the lives of young people at risk with moribund ideas. Security is a priority & needs to be sorted totally, not technically.” (www.naija247news.com).