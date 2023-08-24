Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market advances marginally,All Share Index grows by 0.01%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday advanced marginally as the All Share Index grew by 0.01%, closing at 65,492.81 points from the previous close of 65,488.67 points.

Investors gained N3 billion as the Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.01% to close at N35.845 trillion from the previous close of N35.842 trillion.

An aggregate of 348 million units of shares were traded in 6,237 deals, valued at N4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 22 equities emerged as gainers against 26 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ABC Transport led other gainers with 9.62% growth, closing at N0.57 from the previous close of N0.52

THOMASWYAT, Transcorp Hotel and COURTVILLE among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 9.30%, 8.99% and 8.33% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Con oil led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N99.00 from the previous close of N110.00.

DAAR Communication, Redstar Express and TANTALIZER among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.38%, 8.75% and 8.33% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 144.7 million units of its shares in 895 deals, valued at about N1682.6 million.

Dangote Sugar traded about 16 million units of its shares in 504 deals, valued at about N632.6 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 15.8 million units of its shares in 198 deals, valued at N111 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

