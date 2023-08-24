Menu
Roads Constructed Under my supervision Will Last 50 years – Umahi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 24,2023.

Minister of Works, David Umahi has said that roads constructed on his watch will last fifty years before the need for maintenance arises.

Umahi said this during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, August 24. He said he will deploy “concrete technology” that will aid the construction of quality roads.The Minister said;

“I noticed that some of the projects, while you are still on the roads, have gone bad. The lifespan of a road is between five to seven years. That should not be. And that’s why everywhere, we are putting money on projects and not getting value for it.

“I have directed that all the ‘no objections’ my ministry submitted to the BPP be returned. We need to look at the new method of constructing our roads based on our climate.

The moment we deploy concrete technology… I am speaking with the state governors on this. It is a revolution that is going to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

“I promise Nigerians, with the directive of President Bola Tinubu, that any road we do with our new technology, for fifty years, nobody is going to maintain it. Money will be saved and money will be wisely spent in our tenure.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

