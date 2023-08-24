Menu
Search
Subscribe
Members

Putin to BRICS: Russia is ‘reliable partner’ for Africa on food, fuel supplies

By: News Wire

Date:

During the BRICS summit in South Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his commitment to strengthening connections with African nations. He assured that Russia would remain a dependable source for food and fuel supplies. Putin emphasized the interest in establishing diverse relationships with Africa, particularly due to the turmoil caused by the Ukraine conflict leading to fuel and food price hikes.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Putin’s statement highlighted that Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain agreement in July led to a surge in grain prices, significantly impacting African countries. Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters globally. Putin also revealed Russia’s involvement in over 30 energy projects across African countries, noting that Russian fuel supplies would assist African governments in managing price increases.

Regarding environmental concerns, Putin stressed the necessity for a gradual and balanced shift towards a greener, low carbon emissions economy, given the projected growth in global population and energy demand.

Russia aims to bolster the influence of the BRICS group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, to challenge Western economic dominance. During the three-day summit in Johannesburg, BRICS leaders extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to join the bloc.

Putin also criticized former colonial Western powers for advocating “neo-liberalism,” which he believed endangered traditional values in developing nations and hindered the emergence of a multi-polar world.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BRICS invites Saudi, Iran and others to join developing world bloc
Next article
Navy Sets Ablaze 350,000 Litres Oil-Laden Vessel Nabbed In Rivers
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Man stabs girlfriend to death in Benin City, Edo State

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Man identified as Victor Ifakachukwu, has...

Navy Sets Ablaze 350,000 Litres Oil-Laden Vessel Nabbed In Rivers

News Wire -
The Nigerian Navy has set ablaze a vessel identified...

BRICS invites Saudi, Iran and others to join developing world bloc

News Wire -
Bloc adds Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and...

BRICS bank can help African countries tackle urgent economic challenges

News Wire -
Aug 24 (Reuters) - The New Development Bank created...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Man stabs girlfriend to death in Benin City, Edo State

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Man identified as Victor Ifakachukwu, has...

Navy Sets Ablaze 350,000 Litres Oil-Laden Vessel Nabbed In Rivers

Top Stories 0
The Nigerian Navy has set ablaze a vessel identified...

BRICS invites Saudi, Iran and others to join developing world bloc

Members 0
Bloc adds Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights