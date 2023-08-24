Police Commissioner raises alarm, says Illegal fabrication of AK-47 ongoing in Lagos

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Idowu Owohunwa, Lagos state commissioner of police, has raised an alarm of an illegal fabrication of AK-47s and other firearms being carried out in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, Owohunwa said there’s been an increase of local expertise in the fabrication of firearms, including replicas of foreign-made pistols, AK47s and other assault rifles.

He noted that this trend, coupled with the threat of cultism, poses potent security danger. The police commissioner said;

“We are also constantly confronted with the challenge of dissecting and dealing with the thin line between the civil and criminal dynamics of land disputes which are also prevalent in the state.

“Also of routine concern is the traffic gridlock and the attendant occasional traffic robberies which are compounded by ongoing road projects across the state including, in particular, the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

“The crime profile of the state is further accentuated by the prevalence of illegal firearms proliferation, and illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

“Hardly does a day pass by without the ever vigilant operatives of the command recovering weapons and illicit drugs of various descriptions at stop and search points, raids of black spots, and other operational engagements with all such recoveries linked to the perfection of crimes across the State.

“Most worrisome in all these is a noticeable trend that indicates an increasing local expertise in the fabrication of various types of firearms including replicas of foreign-made pistols, AK47s and other assault rifles.

“This trend, coupled with the threat of cultism, poses a potent danger to the security space of Lagos State if nothing drastic is done by all strategic state actors and the citizens to complement the efforts of the Police in rolling back the dangerous tide.

“We are also leveraging our strong inter-agency synergy with the Department of State Services, the military detachments in the state and other state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies in the state.

“Above all, we are adopting a problem-solving framework that is founded on the policing principle of zero-tolerance to crime, the practice of crime-mapping, and utilisation of crime statistics and intelligence analysis tools to support perspective policing.”(www.naija247news.com).