Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Oscar: NOSC Appoints Actress Stephanie Linus as chairperson

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 24, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has been appointed as the chairperson of the Nigerian Official Selection Committee, NOSC, for the Best International Feature Film category of the prestigious Academy Awards, popularly known as Oscar.

NOSC announced Stephanie’s appointment hours after its founder, Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi officially stepped down as the chairperson.

We reported that Anyaene-Abonyi’s resignation came after she secured the Oscars’ re-approval of the NOSC in preparation for the 96th edition of the Academy Awards to be held in 2024.

This development followed the approval of the formation of a restructured 14-member NOSC team by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, AMPAS, after the previous chairperson’s exit.

The reconstituted members of NOSC include the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Dr. Chidia Maduekwe; veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde; the President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Dr. Victor Okhai; former President of DGN, Mr. Andy Amenechi; theater practitioner, Yibo Koko, writer/director, Izu Ojukwu, among others. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Iran backs BRICS efforts to replace dollar in international settlements — President
Next article
Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kano state government greenlights N854 million for mass wedding.

Yetunde Kolawale -
The Kano state government has granted approval for the...

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

Samuel Onyekwe -
According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has...

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a...

Iran backs BRICS efforts to replace dollar in international settlements — President

News Wire -
"We strongly support the BRICS countries in their de-dollarization...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kano state government greenlights N854 million for mass wedding.

Regions 0
The Kano state government has granted approval for the...

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

Political parties 0
According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has...

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

Entertainment 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights