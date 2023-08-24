Menu
Political parties

Olumide Akpata temporarily leaves Templars to pursue political aspirations for nation-building.

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Partners and management of TEMPLARS would like to inform that Mr. Olumide Akpata, a Senior Partner at the Firm and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, has expressed his intention to actively participate in politics.

Consequently, in adherence to the Firm’s governance protocols, Olumide Akpata and the Partners have mutually agreed that his association with the Firm will conclude on August 31, 2023.

This decision allows him to fully dedicate himself to his nation-building endeavors.

During Olumide Akpata’s absence, TEMPLARS’ clients will continue to receive services from its team of over 100 lawyers, overseen by twenty other partners representing various practice areas.

These legal professionals operate from the Firm’s offices in Nigeria and Ghana.

The Firm acknowledges Olumide Akpata’s significant contributions to TEMPLARS’ growth as one of Africa’s largest law firms and extends its best wishes for his future aspirations and undertakings.
Signed:
TEMPLARS
August 24, 2023

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

