Not practicing law currently, not planning to. Please respect my privacy. Ifunanya Excel Grant’s response to NBA’s petition about her social media.

Ifunanya Excel Grant, a young Nigerian woman, has responded to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) following their petition to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee regarding her social media behavior.

The NBA’s petition centered on her alleged sharing of explicit content and videos of herself on social media, as well as claims of drug use.

Ifunanya has addressed this in a Facebook post, clarifying that although she studied law, she has never practiced as a lawyer and is currently focusing on her roles as an actress, model, and aspiring musician.

She asserted that the controversial content attributed to her on Twitter wasn’t posted by her, as she has never used that platform.

In her statement, she politely asked the NBA to leave her alone, emphasizing her dedication to pursuing her dreams.