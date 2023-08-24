NNPP Faction Vows to Address Kwankwaso Despite Suspension

A faction within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), led by self-proclaimed founder Boniface Aniebonam and National Publicity Secretary Agbo Major, has vowed to confront the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, attributing the ongoing party turmoil to him.

In response, the faction rejects its suspension, deeming it null and void.

Earlier, the National Working Committee (NWC) of NNPP, led by Abba Alli, had suspended Major and founding member Boniface Aniebonam with immediate effect, pending inquiries by the party’s Disciplinary Committee, alleging them of anti-party actions.

Aniebonam faced additional accusations of attempting to create factions within the party. In a subsequent phone interview with THE WHISTLER, Major challenged the NWC’s suspension, labeling its members as jesters.

He held Kwankwaso accountable for the party’s crisis, asserting the party’s intention to address him. Major emphasized Aniebonam’s role as the NNPP’s Founder and Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, discrediting the NWC’s actions as farcical and insignificant.

He dismissed the suspension, stating it held no legal value and was a waste of time.