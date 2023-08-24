Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

NNPP Faction Vows to Address Kwankwaso Despite Suspension

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

A faction within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), led by self-proclaimed founder Boniface Aniebonam and National Publicity Secretary Agbo Major, has vowed to confront the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, attributing the ongoing party turmoil to him.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In response, the faction rejects its suspension, deeming it null and void.

Earlier, the National Working Committee (NWC) of NNPP, led by Abba Alli, had suspended Major and founding member Boniface Aniebonam with immediate effect, pending inquiries by the party’s Disciplinary Committee, alleging them of anti-party actions.

Aniebonam faced additional accusations of attempting to create factions within the party. In a subsequent phone interview with THE WHISTLER, Major challenged the NWC’s suspension, labeling its members as jesters.

He held Kwankwaso accountable for the party’s crisis, asserting the party’s intention to address him. Major emphasized Aniebonam’s role as the NNPP’s Founder and Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, discrediting the NWC’s actions as farcical and insignificant.

He dismissed the suspension, stating it held no legal value and was a waste of time.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ECOWAS Grants Islamic Leaders Nod To Continue Negotiations With Niger Junta by Paul Ejime
Next article
Nigeria’s unemployment rate plunges to 4.1% with no evidence as thousand face economic doom
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Planned regrouping of PDP, NNPP and Labour by Jide Oluwajuyitan

Naija247news, New York -
Chief Bode George, one time PDP deputy national chairman...

BRICS leaders, including Obasanjo oppose dollars hegemony

Idowu Peters -
Developing and emerging economies of the BRICS group, including...

Crystal Palace is prepared to invest a substantial N10 billion in Iheanacho.

Emman Tochi -
Crystal Palace is poised to spend €12 million to...

Tinubu holds the Clerk of Chicago University Responsible for Certificate Error.

Gbenga Samson -
The legal proceedings initiated by PDP presidential candidate Atiku...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Planned regrouping of PDP, NNPP and Labour by Jide Oluwajuyitan

Opinion 0
Chief Bode George, one time PDP deputy national chairman...

BRICS leaders, including Obasanjo oppose dollars hegemony

News Analysis 0
Developing and emerging economies of the BRICS group, including...

Crystal Palace is prepared to invest a substantial N10 billion in Iheanacho.

FootBall 0
Crystal Palace is poised to spend €12 million to...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights