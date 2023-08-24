Nigeria’s unemployment rate plunges to 4.1% with no evidence as thousand face economic doom

Nigeria’s unemployment rate has reportedly decreased from 33.3 percent in 2020 to 4.1 percent in Q1 2023 and 5.3 percent in Q4 2022.

However, Naija247news reports that there is no evidence to support this drop in unemployment. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) states that the variations in methodologies used in 2020 and the current calculations are responsible for this significant shift.

The NBS, after a two-year break, conducted the labor force survey (LFS), revealing these figures. The Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adeniran, explains that the drop is attributed to a new methodology adopted by the NBS, not governmental achievements.

Adeniran emphasizes that the methodology aligns with international standards, clarifying that this shift in figures is not due to any performance indicators.

He notes that the unemployment rate, according to the new ILO definition, is 5.3 percent for Q4 2022 and 4.1 percent for Q1 2023. He points out that this aligns with neighboring countries’ rates, such as Ghana, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, Togo, and Benin Republic.

However, Adeniran emphasizes that the data shouldn’t be misinterpreted, and proper consideration must be given to underemployment, where individuals express interest in additional work due to inadequate job engagement.

He notes the importance of reliable data for informed decision-making, job creation, and poverty reduction, especially in a country like Nigeria facing multidimensional poverty.