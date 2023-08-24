Man stabs girlfriend to death in Benin City, Edo State

August 24, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Man identified as Victor Ifakachukwu, has allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in Benin City, Edo State.

Victor Ifakachukwu, was arrested and hospitalized due to severe injuries he sustained during what appeared to be a deadly knife attack in his apartment.

The incident occurred at 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, Benin City.

The couple was said to have bolted themselves inside the house when the violence broke out.

It was also gathered that the incident was reported to the police by his landlord, Mr. Emmanuel Momoh about 4 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Police recovered two blood-stained knives, one laptop, two iPhones, and one Nokia phone, from the apartment.

The suspect is being closely monitored at an undisclosed hospital, hoping to account for his crime whenever he regains consciousness.

Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said a full-scale investigation has commenced.

The PPRO said detectives would unravel what transpired between the two lovebirds.

Meanwhile, some security personnel who joined in the evacuation of the girl’s corpse said no part was missing from the deceased.

“When we arrived at the house, Omo, blood was flowing like water, I believe they started stabbing themselves when a quarrel erupted between them.

“I suspect something went wrong and the girl fought back with her last power. When the boy regains consciousness, he will tell us how many of them were in the house and what actually happened,” they noted.(www.naija247news.com).