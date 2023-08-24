Menu
Law and Order

Man Jailed For Swindling Woman N166,000

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Aug. 24, 2023)

A Grade I Area Court in Kabusa, Abuja, on Thursday  sentenced a 35-year-old man, Stephen Musa, to 11 months in jail for defrauding a woman of N166, 000.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, convicted and sentenced Musa following his guilty plea.

Sadiq, however, gave him an option of N35,000 fine.

He also ordered him to pay a compensation of N166,000 to his victim or serve additional six months’ jail term.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr S. O. Osho, told the court that Musa was given a contract by one Mrs Gloria Akinwale to plaster her house  but  he breached the agreement.

He said the the convict stole some items worth N166,000 from  Akinwale and abandoned the work, in contravention of  Sections 312 and  287 of the Penal Code. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

