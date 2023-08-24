Man Jailed For Swindling Woman N166,000

Aug. 24, 2023)

A Grade I Area Court in Kabusa, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man, Stephen Musa, to 11 months in jail for defrauding a woman of N166, 000.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, convicted and sentenced Musa following his guilty plea.

Sadiq, however, gave him an option of N35,000 fine.

He also ordered him to pay a compensation of N166,000 to his victim or serve additional six months’ jail term.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr S. O. Osho, told the court that Musa was given a contract by one Mrs Gloria Akinwale to plaster her house but he breached the agreement.

He said the the convict stole some items worth N166,000 from Akinwale and abandoned the work, in contravention of Sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code. (www.naija247news.com)