Lagos to Abuja flight ticket could cost N250k – Airline operators say

Obiora Okonkwo, the Spokesperson for the Airline Operators of Nigeria and Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, emphasized that due to rising operational costs, an airfare for the Lagos to Abuja route might reach N250,000.

During an interview with Arise TV, Okonkwo stressed the necessity of understanding the efforts made by local operators in managing costs.

He suggested that considering the escalating expenses, airfares should ideally be around N250,000 for the mentioned route.

Okonkwo, also serving as the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, highlighted the pressing requirement for domestic airlines to access foreign exchange through a dedicated channel established by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He expressed frustration over the inability to convert Naira into foreign currency and proposed the establishment of a special CBN window for this purpose.

Furthermore, Okonkwo expressed apprehensions about the excessively high price of aviation fuel, attributing the additional charges to speculative practices. He called upon the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to contribute to industry stability by curbing such practices.

He asserted that regardless of global crude oil prices, aviation fuel should not exceed N500 at the pump.

Okonkwo urged NNPCL staff to play a role in rectifying this situation, emphasizing that the aviation industry should be recognized as a vital sector that benefits all citizens, not just the affluent, by providing accessible transportation.