Lagos Assembly rejects 17 of 39 Commissioner nominees from Gov Sanwo-Olu.

Naija247news has reported that the Lagos House of Assembly has declined 17 out of the 39 Commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

On August 23, during its plenary session, the Assembly confirmed 22 of the nominees after a thorough screening led by an ad hoc committee.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, conducted the confirmation via a voice vote.

Notably, those confirmed include Layode Ibrahim, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, and others, while those rejected include Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and others.