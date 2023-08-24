Menu
Political parties

Lagos Assembly rejects 17 of 39 Commissioner nominees from Gov Sanwo-Olu.

By: The Editor

Date:

Naija247news has reported that the Lagos House of Assembly has declined 17 out of the 39 Commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

On August 23, during its plenary session, the Assembly confirmed 22 of the nominees after a thorough screening led by an ad hoc committee.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, conducted the confirmation via a voice vote.

Notably, those confirmed include Layode Ibrahim, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, and others, while those rejected include Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and others.

The Editor
The Editor

