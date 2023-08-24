Menu
Kano state government greenlights N854 million for mass wedding.

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Kano state government has granted approval for the allocation of N854 million towards the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative.

In addition, the state’s Executive Council has authorized the disbursement of N700 million to cover the school fees of 7,000 Kano indigenes enrolled at Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf revealed this development via his official X account, stating,

“In response to our commitment to alleviate the impact of our current economic challenges, the Kano State Executive Council, led by me, has officially sanctioned the release of Seven Hundred Million Naira to settle tuition fees for 7,000 students of Bayero University Kano (BUK).

More details about the initiative will be shared soon.”

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

