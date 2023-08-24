Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

JAPA: Nigerians stranded in UK after spending savings on fake jobs.

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Naija247news reports that numerous Nigerians are stranded in the UK after falling victim to scammers who posed as skilled worker visa agents.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Sky News investigation uncovered the distressing situation where these job seekers paid substantial amounts to agents for non-existent jobs in the UK.

One individual, Blessing (name changed for privacy), disclosed her plight, having arrived in the UK three months ago after paying an “agent” in Nigeria £10,000 to secure a job.

However, upon arrival, she discovered the job was non-existent, leaving her destitute and dependent on a Nigerian food bank.

Blessing expressed the challenge of distinguishing between genuine and fraudulent opportunities in Nigeria, leading her to trust an agent.

Mary Adekugbe, founder of the Nigerian Community Centre in Rochdale, voiced concern over the escalating crisis, with skilled worker visa holders seeking assistance from food banks.

Skilled worker visas require application to the UK government with supporting documents, and health and care workers accounted for a significant portion of work visas in 2022, as reported by the UK’s Home Office.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Chicago University deletes President Tinubu’s records at Atiku’s request.
Next article
BRICS mulls using national currencies for payments — Ramaphosa.
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kano state government greenlights N854 million for mass wedding.

Yetunde Kolawale -
The Kano state government has granted approval for the...

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

Samuel Onyekwe -
According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has...

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a...

Oscar: NOSC Appoints Actress Stephanie Linus as chairperson

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has been...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kano state government greenlights N854 million for mass wedding.

Regions 0
The Kano state government has granted approval for the...

Appeal court ousts Abure, upholds Lamidi Apapa as Labour Party chair.

Political parties 0
According to a report from Naija247news, Julius Abure has...

Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates 46th Birthday

Entertainment 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrates a...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights