JAPA: Nigerians stranded in UK after spending savings on fake jobs.

Naija247news reports that numerous Nigerians are stranded in the UK after falling victim to scammers who posed as skilled worker visa agents.

A Sky News investigation uncovered the distressing situation where these job seekers paid substantial amounts to agents for non-existent jobs in the UK.

One individual, Blessing (name changed for privacy), disclosed her plight, having arrived in the UK three months ago after paying an “agent” in Nigeria £10,000 to secure a job.

However, upon arrival, she discovered the job was non-existent, leaving her destitute and dependent on a Nigerian food bank.

Blessing expressed the challenge of distinguishing between genuine and fraudulent opportunities in Nigeria, leading her to trust an agent.

Mary Adekugbe, founder of the Nigerian Community Centre in Rochdale, voiced concern over the escalating crisis, with skilled worker visa holders seeking assistance from food banks.

Skilled worker visas require application to the UK government with supporting documents, and health and care workers accounted for a significant portion of work visas in 2022, as reported by the UK’s Home Office.