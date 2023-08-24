Menu
Political parties

Imo Guber: Apapa Faction Disputes Achonu, Affirms Ukaegbu as Labour Party Candidate

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has asserted that Ikechukwu Ukaegbu is the authentic governorship candidate for the Imo State election, countering the claims made by Athan Achonu.

The faction declared the governorship flag-off of Ukaegbu for the November 11 election as “void” and held an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting to solidify their stance.

The Apapa faction maintains that Ukaegbu emerged as their candidate through a valid primary on April 16, whereas Achonu was endorsed a day earlier on April 15 by the Abure camp.

The Apapa faction also criticized Peter Obi for endorsing Achonu’s candidacy.

The faction emphasized that Ukaegbu’s candidacy had been legally confirmed by court judgments.

They further alleged that Abure’s team improperly collaborated with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to upload unauthorized names on the INEC portal.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

