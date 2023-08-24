Ikeja Hotel shareholders raise additional capital via rights issue,

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Shareholders of Ikeja Hotel Plc have approved the raising of additional capital via the rights issue of 1.133bn units and also issued N346m worth of bonus shares.

Ikeja Hotel plc says it is to raise its additional capital by issuance of 1,133,888,945 units as the company looks to explore strategic growth.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a corporate filing with the Nigerian Exchange Limited as part of the special resolutions passed at the last Annual General Meeting of the company.

The shares of Ikeja Hotel closed trading at N3.13 on the local bourse on Wednesday. Although the rate of the rights issue had yet to be fixed, the additional capital to be raised could be in the region of N3.5bn.

An excerpt from the statement reads:

“That additional capital be raised by the issuance of 1,133,888,945 units of unissued shares of the company as a rights issue at the rate to be determined by the board of directors to existing shareholders based on 6 (six) new ordinary shares for every 11 (eleven) ordinary shares held in the company to members on the register of members as at December 13, 2022, based on the 2022 audited accounts of the Company.” (www.naija247news.com).