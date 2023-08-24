Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

“I worth more than $22m – Burna Boy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 24, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu, known by his stage name Burna Boy, has set the record straight regarding his net worth.

The artiste clarified this during a recent interview with Complex, an American media outlet revealing that his financial standing surpasses the widely circulated estimate of $22 million (₦17 billion).

During the conversation, the interviewer referred to a Google search result stating his net worth as $22 million.

Burna Boy‘s response was lighthearted yet emphatic. He chuckled and stated, “Hahaha. Let’s not talk about it. Well, I prefer they go that way. That is cool. But it’s inaccurate. They are way off.”

While he chose not to divulge the exact figures, Burna Boy conveyed that the reported amount falls short of reality.

This candid admission hints at the artist’s substantial financial success beyond what the internet suggests.

Burna Boy also expressed gratitude for his ability to cater to his family’s financial needs, reflecting on his childhood promise to provide his mother with a house and a car.

He remarked, “It’s great, man. It’s a blessing. It’s nothing short of a blessing. I always told my mum while growing up as a kid that I would buy her a house and a car someday. Another ‘I Told Them’ moment.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Man stabs girlfriend to death in Benin City, Edo State
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Man stabs girlfriend to death in Benin City, Edo State

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Man identified as Victor Ifakachukwu, has...

Navy Sets Ablaze 350,000 Litres Oil-Laden Vessel Nabbed In Rivers

News Wire -
The Nigerian Navy has set ablaze a vessel identified...

Putin to BRICS: Russia is ‘reliable partner’ for Africa on food, fuel supplies

News Wire -
During the BRICS summit in South Africa, Russian President...

BRICS invites Saudi, Iran and others to join developing world bloc

News Wire -
Bloc adds Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Man stabs girlfriend to death in Benin City, Edo State

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Man identified as Victor Ifakachukwu, has...

Navy Sets Ablaze 350,000 Litres Oil-Laden Vessel Nabbed In Rivers

Top Stories 0
The Nigerian Navy has set ablaze a vessel identified...

Putin to BRICS: Russia is ‘reliable partner’ for Africa on food, fuel supplies

Members 0
During the BRICS summit in South Africa, Russian President...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights