“I worth more than $22m – Burna Boy

August 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu, known by his stage name Burna Boy, has set the record straight regarding his net worth.

The artiste clarified this during a recent interview with Complex, an American media outlet revealing that his financial standing surpasses the widely circulated estimate of $22 million (₦17 billion).

During the conversation, the interviewer referred to a Google search result stating his net worth as $22 million.

Burna Boy‘s response was lighthearted yet emphatic. He chuckled and stated, “Hahaha. Let’s not talk about it. Well, I prefer they go that way. That is cool. But it’s inaccurate. They are way off.”

While he chose not to divulge the exact figures, Burna Boy conveyed that the reported amount falls short of reality.

This candid admission hints at the artist’s substantial financial success beyond what the internet suggests.

Burna Boy also expressed gratitude for his ability to cater to his family’s financial needs, reflecting on his childhood promise to provide his mother with a house and a car.

He remarked, “It’s great, man. It’s a blessing. It’s nothing short of a blessing. I always told my mum while growing up as a kid that I would buy her a house and a car someday. Another ‘I Told Them’ moment.”(www.naija247news.com).