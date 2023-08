Unidentified gunmen kill cleric on Kaduna farm: Reverend Jeremiah Mayau, Head of Tawaliu Baptist Church Kujama, was fatally shot on Wednesday, August 23, while working on his farm at Prison Farms, Kujama.

The Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, expressed regret over the incident and urged governments to enhance security nationwide.